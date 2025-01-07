Of Course Hardy Got a Tattoo at His Baby Shower

Hardy and his wife Caleigh might be parents-to-be, but that doesn't mean they're giving up their rock 'n' roll ways.

The couple recently had a baby shower to celebrate the upcoming addition to their family: A baby girl, who will be their first child together.

The ceremony was tastefully decorated with white linens, floral arrangements and a subtle Christmas motif. In the photos she shared, Caleigh raved that the event was "something out of a fairytale."

Caleigh attended the event wearing a soft pink gown and strappy heels, adding to the shower's feminine, romantic vibes.

But her country singer husband brought some hard rock grunge to the event, too: He got a hand tattoo to commemorate the moment.

"Every major life event we have will always be recorded with tattoos," Caleigh jokingly said as she posted video of Hardy in the tattoo artist's chair.

The couple haven't shared pictures of Hardy's new ink yet, but it seems likely that it'll be a special souvenir to remind the couple of Caleigh's pregnancy with their daughter.

Having a pop-up tattoo parlor on site for big life events is a theme for the couple: Tattoos were also on offer for guests at their wedding in 2022, too.

All About Hardy + Caleigh's Baby-to-Be

Hardy and his wife announced her pregnancy last October, saying, "You have been our favorite little secret to keep."

The following month, they shared a sweet and simple gender reveal, posting photos of themselves painting a nursery wall pink to indicate that their baby will be a girl.

Baby Hardy is due to arrive in February 2025.