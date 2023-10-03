Hardy is leveling up about a mental health struggle he's facing, and he's also taking a little bit of time off the road to address it.

"I need to be honest with everyone for a second," Hardy wrote in a Twitter post on Tuesday (Oct. 3), explaining that he's still feeling significant stress and anxiety after being involved in a bus crash just over a year ago.

The singer was treated for "significant injuries" following that incident, and his bus driver, who was a friend of his, needed a lengthy hospital stay to recover. The crash also caused Hardy to miss a few show dates last October.

Although everyone's physical injuries have healed, the singer says he's still struggling with the emotional and mental ramifications of being involved in a serious crash.

"I've been dealing with some serious anxiety since the bus accident last year, and over the last two weeks, it has taken control of my life," he explains. "It's caused me to suffer many panic attacks which have landed me in the hospital. I need a moment to focus on me and to make myself better for my wife, family and you, the fans."

That means that Hardy will have to cancel two dates on his current headlining the Mockingbird & the Crow Tour, which is named for his most recent album. The canceled shows are on Oct. 5 and 7, and additionally, Hardy's Georgia Rodeo show will move to next April.

"My plan is to be back and focused on Oct. 12," Hardy's statement continues. The Mockingbird & the Crow Tour is scheduled to continue that date with a stop in Jonesboro, Ark.

Adds the star: "Thank you for understanding, see you soon."