Hardy + Wife Caleigh Dish Out Controversial Parenting Advice

As Hardy prepares to become a first-time father, the singer-songwriter and his wife, Caleigh, are sharing their thoughts on how they'll be parenting.

Hardy spoke with Country Now and got pretty real about how people are raising kids nowadays, and how they won't be following that path in that when they become parents next month.

When it comes to screen time, Hardy and his wife believe that just plopping an iPad in front of your kids is not the way to go.

"I’m just an old soul and I’m old school in a lot of ways," the "Truck Bed" singer says. "And Caleigh, I wouldn’t say she’s old school, but she has a very good head on her shoulders as far as being prepared and knowing how easy it is to give a kid an iPad just for them to shut up and just be quiet in the corner."

As a first-time parent, it can be easier to set up a goal before the kid is here — and let's face it, sometimes a screen can be a big plus when mom and dad need a break.

But Hardy remembers growing up in the '80s and '90s, and he wants the same childhood for his offspring.

He wants his kid to be a "come home when the street lights come on" kid.

"We both just have a really good head on our shoulders about that. And so we are prepared to not let that happen in the future," Hardy says, speaking of screen time still.

"I’m really excited for that … falling down, getting hurt, all the stuff that we did and we turned out alright."

Hardy's baby girl is due in February, and as one of the more successful songwriters in Nashville, he'll will no doubt have some dad songs coming our way after she's here.

