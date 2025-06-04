Hardy was commissioned to extract a little boy's tooth at a recent meet-and-greet, and he understood the assignment.

Hardy is currently on his Jim Bob Tour, which kicked off May 22. At one of the first shows, a young fan and his mom asked if Hardy could pull the boy's tooth out when they met him and went to take a picture with him at the meet-and-greet.

The video — which was shared on Hardy's Facebook page — begins with the country star's hand in the kid's mouth.

He yanks the tooth out and yells, "I got it," as the tooth falls to the ground and the boy scoops it up.

You can see other fans — even security in the background — getting the biggest kick out of this as it unfolds in front of them.

"I haven't and will never do that again," Hardy says with a laugh.

He bends down to ask the boy if he is bleeding, to which the boy tries to look tough and says no, but Hardy takes a look and laughs and says to the boy, "Yeah, you're bleeding, brother."

Get our free mobile app

Fans are all over the comments section of the video saying pretty much the same thing, how Hardy is now in his dad era and that they are loving getting to see the singer-songwriter in this role.

This was a core memory unlocked for the young fan, as he will likely remember this day forever and tell the story for years to come.

We can assume that Hardy will do the same, as this was also a first — and last — for him.

His Jim Bob Tour extends all the way through Sept. 24, ending with an epic evening in New York City at Madison Square Garden.

30 Best Morgan Wallen Songs Every Fan Should Know by Heart You'll find largely singles in this Top 30 countdown of Morgan Wallen 's best songs and biggest hits. But we've scattered in a few songs found deep within Wallen's three albums, If I Know Me and his record-breaking double albums Dangerous and One Thing At a Time.

We've even included a few early favorites from his 2025 project, I'm the Problem.