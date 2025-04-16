Hardy just took a drive around Nashville and hardly anyone recognized him!

The country singer arguably has one of the most recognizable faces in country music, with his signature black-rimmed glasses, mullet and goatee/mustache combo, so it's a surprise that he's able to ever fly under the radar.

In a video shared to social media, Hardy jokes about driving through Music City undetected.

The next few clips show him hanging his head out the window and looking directly at the tourists in downtown. In some cases, he is less than five feet away from these people and they are clueless as to who he is.

Now, there are a few people who shout his name and get excited to see a face they recognize, but for the most part, it's crickets — even when he tries to engage with them.

"Hey, you girls like Zach Top?" he asks a crowd of women who barely give him the time of day.

At one point, he pulls up next to a couple who just stare at him. The staring contest goes on for about 10 seconds before the man leans over toward the woman, as if to ask if she knows who he is.

The video finishes with a woman approaching the vehicle and asking, "Who are you?"

"Your mom!" Hardy jokes before rolling up the window.

"Almost famous," the country star writes in the caption alongside the video.

Fellow Country Artists React to Hardy Not Being Recognized in Nashville

Several country singers weighed in on Hardy's video, with many laughing at the humbling drive around town.

"Your mom. I can't," Miranda Lambert writes.

"The group of 'You girls like Zach Top?' were at an all time low amount of f--ks given," Travis Denning chimes in.

"10 years later .... 'That guys looks like Hardy,'" Drew Parker jokes.

Shane Proftit adds, "This is gold," while Hailey Whitters says, "Amaze."

Would you recognize Hardy in the middle of downtown Nashville? Or anywhere in public, for that matter?