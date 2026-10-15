Zach Hickerson, who was one of two men with Hayden Panettiere when she died, made every attempt to save her life as he waited for first responders to arrive.

His efforts are documented in newly-released audio of the 911 call Hickerson placed when he discovered Panettiere unconscious in a residence in Greenville, S.C. In the audio, you can hear Zach following a dispatcher's instructions to give the star rescue breaths and CPR after confirming that she was unconscious and not breathing.

Zach is the brother of Panettiere's boyfriend Brian Hickerson. Both men were previously identified as being the first to attempt resuscitation efforts on Panettiere, who died on Aug. 16.

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Her cause of death was later revealed to be the toxic effects of fentanyl in combination with several other prescription drugs, according to the Greenville County Coroner's Office.

Hayden Panettiere's Death: Listen to the 911 Call

CBS shared audio from the 911 call that Zach Hickerson placed after finding Panettiere unresponsive.

"Oh God. Oh my God," a man's voice can be heard saying on Hickerson's end of the line, before the 911 dispatcher answers the call.

"I walked in after church to my brother and his girlfriend's apartment," Zach tells the dispatcher after being connected, saying that Panettiere — whose name is redacted in the call — was "unconscious" and not breathing.

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Zach's voice sounds shaken up during the phone call, and at a couple of points, he appears to be speaking to someone in the room with him — presumably Panettiere's boyfriend Brian Hickerson, who was also at the scene of Panettiere's death.

The 911 dispatcher coaches Zach through administering rescue breaths and CPR as they wait for help to arrive. At one point, Zach asks the dispatcher to speed up his directions, saying he's familiar with the basics of CPR.

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According to the audio that's been released, it appears that the emergency response team arrived on the scene very quickly after the call was placed.

How Did Hayden Panettiere Die?

Hayden Panettiere died on Aug. 16, 2026, days before her 37th birthday.

Panettiere was in South Carolina with Brian Hickerson and his brother Zach at the time of her death.

First responders arrived to the residence after receiving a call about an unresponsive person in cardiac arrest.

The Hickerson brothers administered CPR and gave her Narcan after finding her unconscious.

Despite those efforts and advanced resuscitation efforts provided by first responders, Panettiere could not be revived, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A film and television star who began her career in the industry as a child, Panettiere was known for her roles in Nashville, Heroes, the Scream films and more.

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She was open about the struggles with addiction she faced during her lifetime. After giving birth to her daughter Kaya in 2014, the star fought a difficult battle with postpartum depression, and turned to alcohol to cope. She sought treatment for addiction and ceded custody of her daughter to ex-fiancé Wladimir Klitschko.

Panettiere wrote about those struggles in her 2026 memoir This is Me: A Reckoning, and she also spoke about them in several interviews.

What Legal Proceedings Occurred After Hayden Panettiere's Death?

In late September, Klitschko filed a petition to act as a temporary representative in court for the now 11-year-old daughter he shared with Panettiere.

The purpose of the filing was to protect Kaya's inheritance. Kaya is the sole beneficiary of Panettiere's estate.

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The court documents claim a "high probability" that property from Panettiere's estate could be "lost, damaged or dissipated before a duly appointed personal representative can be in place to protect it."

The filing mentioned items that had been taken by federal agents as part of their investigation. It also stated that an unnamed person who is not a family member has attempted to "misappropriate" Panettiere's belongings, and that before she died, the star hired a security service to protect her home due to a "documented concern" that someone had "gained unauthorized access" to the residence.