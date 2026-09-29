Hayden Panettiere's ex-fiancé Wladimir Klitschko, who is the father and custodial parent of her 11-year-old daughter Kaya, has filed a petition to act as Kaya's temporary representative in court in California.

His filing describes the move as "urgent and essential" to protect Kaya's inheritance. Kaya is the sole heir of Panettiere's estate.

Per CNN, Klitschko's filing asserts that "there is a high probability that property belonging to Hayden's Estate may be lost, damaged or dissipated before a duly appointed personal representative can be in place to protect it."

Why Did Hayden Panettiere's Ex-Fiancé File a Petition to Protect Her Assets?

Klitschko's filing states that federal agents have taken items belonging to Panettiere as part of their investigation, and there is no dedicated official in place to ensure that they are returned.

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It also alleges that an unnamed individual has tried to "misappropriate" items belonging to Panettiere in the past, and that that person is expected to continue to try to do so.

Per TMZ, Klitschko's filing says that before she died, Panettiere hired a security service to protect her home, "arising from a documented concern that an individual had gained unauthorized access to Hayden's property."

The paperwork says that this person will likely try to access those items again, despite the fact that locks were changed after the actor's death, and "storage units containing designer clothing and accessories worn to public appearances have been relocated as a precaution."

Did Hayden Panettiere Have a Will?

No. According to TMZ, the 36-year-old actor did not have a will in place when she died. The entirety of her property and estate will go to her daughter.

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A hearing for Klitschko's petition is scheduled for Oct. 8 and will discuss the immediate protection of Panettiere's assets. His request is to be named his daughter's temporary representative until a permanent administrator can be instated to protect her inheritance.

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Klitschko has had full custody of Kaya for several years. Panettiere ceded custody in 2018, when her daughter was about four years old.

The actor battled postpartum depression after giving birth, which led to struggles with drinking and substance use. She ceded full custody to Klitschko in order to enter residential treatment to address her addiction.

How Did Hayden Panettiere Die?

Hayden Panettiere died on Aug. 16, days before her 37th birthday.

She was in South Carolina with her on-again, off-again boyfriend Brian Hickerson and his brother Zach at the time of her death.

First responders arrived at the residence after receiving a call about an unresponsive person in cardiac arrest.

The Hickerson brothers administered CPR and Narcan after finding her unconscious.

Despite those efforts and advanced resuscitation measures provided by first responders, Panettiere could not be revived, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

READ MORE: Hayden Panettiere's Cause of Death Revealed

An autopsy was performed, and toxicology results ultimately revealed her cause of death. Panettiere died of the toxic effects of fentanyl in combination with several other prescription drugs, according to a statement from the Greenville County Coroner's Office.