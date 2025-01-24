Patient Says Healthcare Provider Just Billed Them More for Surgery — Four Years Later

A patient who underwent surgery in 2020 turned to the internet to seek legal advice after claiming that their healthcare provider has just now hit them with additional bills, four years after undergoing surgery and paying their part.

In a post to Reddit, an anonymous user says they underwent surgery in 2020, and after their insurance company processed the claim and paid out on it, they went ahead and paid the provider the portion that they were responsible for.

After more than four years had passed, they received a collections notice for the same services they'd already paid for.

Apparently what happened is that the insurance company overpaid the provider, and after auditing and catching their mistake, they reprocessed the claim and sent an adjusted bill to the provider. The provider paid them the extra amount and is now trying to collect it from me. The first bill for the additional amount was sent to me in November 2024, and the bill says it’s over 90 days past due and is about to be referred to collections, probably because it is being calculated based on the 2020 date of service. They won’t budge and are adamant that I have to pay them this amount.

The poster goes on to ask whether there is a statute of limitations on when a provider can bill patients, writing, "I literally haven’t heard about this surgery for 4.5 years because this adjustment nonsense was happening between the insurance company and the provider for the last few years without my knowledge, and now the provider is billing me. I’m inclined to just formally dispute it and let them get dragged through whatever process they have to go through to deal with it."

Responses to the post were divided as to whether the insurance company or the healthcare provider was to blame, with several readers advising the poster that their EOB (Explanation of Benefits) should be the final word on what they truly owe.

The statute of limitations on medical debt varies from state to state.

