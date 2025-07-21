Hershey’s is betting on a fall flavor classic — but is the flavor fading?

Despite barely making a dent in your summer bucket list, fall flavors are already creeping into stores.

Hershey's has jumped into the seasonal candy game early with the debut of its new limited-edition Pumpkin Spice Latte Nuggets.

The new candy drop is a bite-sized twist on the beloved (and sometimes polarizing) autumn beverage.

The Nuggets feature a smooth pumpkin spice latte-flavored crème center wrapped in Hershey’s signature milk chocolate shell.

Mostly known as a holiday drink, the PSL now gets the candy treatment — and it’s already hit shelves before the leaves even start to turn.

Food reviewer and Instagram creator Markie Devo recently shared a snarky reaction to the candy's early arrival: “It’s completely fork the seasons over at CVS!!”

Available nationwide in grocery stores, convenience shops and online retailers, the Nuggets are an easy grab for those who crave a PSL fix without the coffee cup.

Hershey’s may be rolling the dice with this release. A recent survey of 2,000 U.S. adults revealed that pumpkin spice might be losing its edge.

According to research conducted by Talker Research on behalf of Post Honey Bunches of Oats, 45 percent of Americans admit they’re tired of basic pumpkin spice offerings, and 58 percent believe there are better, unsung heroes among fall flavors.

Pumpkin spice was outranked by cinnamon (39 percent), salted caramel (37 percent) and candy apple (36 percent) as Americans' favorite fall flavors.

The shift is especially pronounced among millennials — 52 percent say they’re officially over pumpkin spice, while 60 percent think it's time for something new.

“Whether you’ve been enjoying your favorite fall flavor for years or you’re just starting to search for a new one, it’s time to step away from pumpkin spice and enter a new era,” Erin Crawford, Senior Brand Manager of Post Consumer Brands, says.

Hershey’s must’ve only heard the last lyric of Luke Bryan’s "Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset" — because they’re rushing to usher in fall flavors early with the launch of their Pumpkin Spice Latte Nuggets.

Whether you’re a diehard pumpkin spice devotee or just curious to see how it translates to chocolate, Hershey’s Pumpkin Spice Latte Nuggets are here, at least until supplies run out.