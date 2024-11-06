The Nostalgia! After Almost a Decade, Little Debbie Bringing Back Fan Favorite

Love is hard. That applies to food, too: You fall in love with your favorite Little Debbie treat, then one day it's gone, leaving you angry and in emotional distress.

That's exactly what happened to Little Debbie Marshmallow Treats eight years ago. Since then, fans of the treat have been left wondering what happened to them and why they were discontinued.

But fast-forward: It's 2024, and Little Debbie Marshmallow Treats are coming back. As a matter of fact, they have already been spotted on some store shelves!

Even as adults, when we grocery shop and pass through the Little Debbie section, we can easily be reminded of our days of trading a Star Crunch for a Zebra Cake with one of our friends at school.

The Marshmallow Treat was one of those nostalgic snacks that came in the giant box. Your parents said you could only have one, but you would try to sneak two.

That won't be an issue this time around, as these treats are only available in single-serve portions this time.

One Instagram user notes that, "they’ve been at my local gas station for about a week and a half."

Another person shows just how nostalgic a food can really be: "Married life memories! My husband use to make them for me when we were dating! Awesome these are back!"

The well runs even deeper with science entering the chat, as another writes, "These tasted more like what you would make at home. I actually did a comparison report on these and actual Rice Krispy treats back in college."

Meanwhile, some people expressed their frustration over the fact that Little Debbie still won't bring back the little brownies with the walnuts on them.

Can't make everyone happy. But the fact that this fan-favorite nostalgic snack is back on shelves, we can all rejoice a little and hope to find a few in our stockings this holiday season.

Snacks from the '90s That Have Disappeared Was there anything better than opening your lunch box and seeing Shark Bites packed in next to some Hi-C Ecto Cooler? A simple pleasure kids of today can't experience.

What other snacks came and went from our lives in the 1990s and beyond? Follow us as we look back at some '90s snacks that have since disappeared. Gallery Credit: Wood

See 50 Essential '90s Country Songs If you call yourself a real fan of '90s country music, you probably need to know the words to all of these hit songs.