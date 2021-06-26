Country star and TikTok aficionado Walker Hayes recently released a new dance on the social media platform to go with his song, “Fancy Like," and Today hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager have now shared their attempt at the "Fancy Like" TikTok dance on the application.

Hayes went viral earlier in June when he posted a video of himself and his daughters dancing to "Fancy Like," which appears on his most recent EP, Country Stuff. Their entertaining dance routine included body rolls and hip swinging, and fan reaction to the video seemed to indicate that "Fancy Like" has major hit potential.

Kotb and Hager's new post marks the daytime duo's first TikTok video together.

With the encouragement and assistance of staff, the pair do their best to lock in the charade-like moves, whipping the cream and shaking their booties, as well as throwing in a few new moves of their own. Hager suggested adding a body roll to the routine.

Kotb makes some pretty epic dance faces while throwing up deuces along with the lyric “two straws.” As the song goes on, she jokes, “Oh, this is too long, I thought TikTok was supposed to be like five seconds.”

In his original post, Hayes shared the now-viral dance from his living room along with three of his six children, acting out the lyrics.

The genre-stretching singer also recently shared another TikTok of him dancing, which features one daughter introducing a song featuring Jake Owen called "Country Stuff."