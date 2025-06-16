Before you sit down and dig into your bowl of Honey Bunches of Oats cereal, you should know about a big recall just issued for the breakfast favorite.

All Recipes is reporting that 5,300 cartons of Honey Bunches of Oats With Almonds cereal have been recalled due to the fact that they could contain metal fragments.

Although the FDA classifies this recall as a Class II recall, meaning it can cause "temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences," the fact that you could be eating or serving a breakfast that may contain way more than you bargained for is concerning.

Especially if children are eating the cereal — you expect to be able to pour them a bowl and not worry about metal being in their meal.

Post says that the boxes were headed to certain Sam's Club locations, but has assured consumers that said boxes never reached store shelves.

However, out of an abundance of caurion, here is what Post and the FDA are saying to look for:

48-ounce (3-pound) boxes of Post Honey Bunches of Oats with Almonds, Sweetened Cereal with Oats and Honey with two bags inside; UPC 8 84912-01428 3; "Best If Used By" Date APR0926 RCA and APR1026 RCA.

The FDA says there are no yet known injuries reported from this recall, but if you have one of the marked boxes, you are to return it to the store you purchased from for a full refund, or throw it away.

