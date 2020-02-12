with a performance of "Asphalt" on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

After a brief introduction by Dierks Bentley — who discovered the band roughly 30 years ago in Murfreesboro, Tenn. — he transforms into his alter ego Doug Douglason, lead singer of Hot Country Knights, to kick things off with the tender ballad "Asphalt."

Dressed in a red mesh shirt and high-waisted jeans, Douglas croons a first verse that finds him waking up at the crack of dawn and leaving a note by the stranger's bed with whom he spent the night, before the rest of the band jumps in to harmonize on the chorus that's definitely only about the open road, boasting romantic lyrics like: "I don't really care if it's curvy or flat / I could stay, but there's always a 'but' / That makes me jump into my truck / There's one big ol' reason why I'm even leavin' at all / It's that asphalt."

The group ends the performance by gathering around one microphone to whistle in unison.

"Asphalt" is featured on the Knights' upcoming debut album, which they'll release after signing with Bentley's record label, UMG Nashville. The project will also include the lead single "Pick Her Up" featuring Travis Tritt.

"Look, the ’90s are hot right now. [Bentley is] pretty much riding our mullets to the finish line on this one. He wanted to get involved with us and produce us and [we] wrote some original songs. It's been a while since I've done that — writing. Just using a pen. I don't read or write much. He wrote most of them, but stole most of my ideas," Douglason quips about the album.

The humorous quintet is also set to embark on the One Knight Stand Tour, hitting a dozen cities beginning on April 7 in San Diego and concluding on April 29 at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.

