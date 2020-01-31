Hot Country Knights reveal their real motivation for touring in their new song and video, "Asphalt." The highway-weary country ballad references Spinal Tap in a humorous ode to the sexual excesses of the road.

Hot Country Knights began as a fun occasional side project for Dierks Bentley, who conceived it as a humorous tribute to '90s country. It's taken on a life of its own with the recent release of a debut single, "Pick Her Up." "Asphalt" is the second song the group have released to tease an upcoming album.

"I woke up by the crack of Dawn / And I left a note by her bed / Saying, 'Girl, I just gotta get gone' / And that's pretty much all that it said," Knights singer Doug Douglason [Bentley] sings to begin the track, adding, "Now I'm out here chasin' what I've gotta find / I sure hate to leave her behind."

That's a droll parallel to the Spinal Tap classic "Big Bottom," which states, "Big bottom drives me out of my mind / How can I leave this behind?"

"It ain't my fault / It's that asphalt / Yeah it calls out my name and I'm gone just like that / I don't really care if it's curvy or flat / I could stay, but there's always a but / That makes me jump into my truck / There's one big ol' reason why I'm even leavin' at all / It's that asphalt / That sweet asphalt," the chorus of "Asphalt" states. Click at the top of the story to see the hilarious video.

Hot Country Knights are set to perform "Asphalt" on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday (Feb. 3) in their national television debut. They'll hit the road beginning April 7 in San Diego, Calif., for their 2020 One Knight Stand Tour, featuring Hannah Dasher, Tenille Townes, Rachel Wammack and Lainey Wilson as supports acts.