There was barely enough room for Hot Country Knights to perform their signature leg kicks, but the '90s country song-slingers got it done during an on-brand performance of "Some Girls Do," originally recorded by Sawyer Brown.

The early '90s hit from Mark Miller and company is still a staple on country radio today, and singer Doug Douglason and company do the song justice with a performance that's mostly well-rehearsed. The music sounds great, but their spelling?

It works, if you know anything about the group. Watch a full interview with Hot Country Knights below. They talk about their single "Pick Her Up," comparisons to Dierks Bentley and modern country music. Prepare for big opinions:

"Pick Her Up" is Hot Country Knights' debut single, a collaboration with Travis Tritt. The official music video for the song features '90s pinup Tiffani Amber Thiessen, best known for her role on Saved by the Bell. The group tell Taste of Country Nights that a collaboration with Terri Clark will also be included on their upcoming album, expected later this year.

Last week Hot Country Knights announced a month-long headlining tour for April. The group has been performing as part of Bentley's shows for several years, preferring '90s country covers instead of original songs like "Asphalt."

Hot Country Knights are Bentley's side project with his road band. They officially signed to UMG Nashville in January 2020.

