Hot Country Knights show off their tender side with the touching duet featuring Terri Clark, "You Make it Hard," while keeping their trademark brand of sexual innuendo firmly in place.

Lead singer Doug Douglason (Dierks Bentley) proves to be the ultimate romantic in this breathtaking ballad that finds he and fellow '90s icon Clark tangled in passion. The duet partners take to a lavishly decorated bedroom set with furry red pillows and lit candles lining the floor, setting the mood for romance.

Douglason really dresses up for the occasion, trading his high-waisted washed out jeans and matching jacket for a pair of tighty whities, his cowboy boots and signature shades while sprawled out on a bobcat taxidermy rug, striking his finest Jeff Goldblum-esque pose. Meanwhile, Clark showers herself in rose petals, donning a cheetah print robe.

She seductively strokes Douglason's bare chest as they sing to one another, "You make it hard / Hard for me to leave this room / You make it hard / Baby I am so into you," with a few gentle face (and thigh) caresses thrown in before ending with the climactic "every inch of me is so into you."

"Before @thetimmcgraw & @faithhill, there *should have been* Doug & @terriclarkmusic. I’m not saying that they ripped us off, but they definitely completely stole our thing," the Knights disclose about the song on Instagram.

"You Make it Hard" is the final release preluding the band's upcoming debut album, The K is Silent, set for release on May 1. They've previously unveiled "Moose Knuckle Shuffle," "Asphalt," "The USA Begins With Us" and lead single "Pick Her Up" with Travis Tritt.

