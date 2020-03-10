Hot Country Knights are here to teach you the hot new dance craze: The "Moose Knuckle Shuffle."

It's sure to sweep the nation ... maybe.

The most popular band in Murfreesboro, Tenn., is taking their line dance to the streets of the fictional town called Moose Knuckle, Tenn. Hot Country Knights — a '90s country parody band led by Dierks Bentley's alter ego Doug Douglason — are filling a void left by such group dance classics as the "Cha Cha Slide" and "Cotton Eyed Joe" with their own choreography, which involves thrusting, putting your hands in your pants and some light twerking.

In the vibrant video for the humorous "Moose Knuckle Shuffle," HCK's truck breaks down in the rural town of Moose Knuckle. When a young woman finds them on the side of the road, she lures them to honky-tonk, where the guys hop on stage and sing while the crowd does the "Moose Knuckle Shuffle."

"You shuffle to the left, you shuffle to the right / Put your hands in your pants, and you hike 'em up high / No matter what you're packin' under that belt buckle / Everybody do the moose knuckle shuffle," they instruct in the lyrics.

The song will be featured on the band's upcoming debut album, The K Is Silent, which will feature guest appearances from Travis Tritt and Terri Clark. The 10-track installment includes such titles as "Wrangler Danger," "Mull It Over" and "You Make It Hard" and is set for release on May 1. It coincides with the springtime One Knight Stand Tour, which launches on April 7 in San Diego. The 12-date trek will bring Tenille Townes, Rachel Wammack, Lainey Wilson and Hannah Dasher as opening acts.

