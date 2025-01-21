How Much Did Carrie Underwood’s Inauguration Outfit Cost? It Will Surprise You

Carrie Underwood was quick on her feet on Monday (Jan. 20), turning out a beautiful, albeit unplanned a capella version of "America the Beautiful" at the inauguration of new president Donald J. Trump.

Millions of eyes all around the nation would be on her, and she knew it, so Underwood took special care in picking out her outfit, which was a classy light grey ensemble and complementary jewelry.

According to Page Six, Underwood had styling help from her longtime collaborator, Marina Toybina, and they decided on a confident, yet subtle look, as to not take away from the event.

How Much Did Carrie Underwood's Inauguration Outfit Cost?

Underwood's Italian-made, sleeveless, dove-grey midi dress by Opificio Modenese sells online for just $309.15.

On her feet, the "Before He Cheats" singer strapped on some pumps: Her Ingiliz Astrid 101 T-strap pumps in a nice satin vanilla color run $272 online.

So, with help from a calculator, Underwood's inauguration outfit cost a cool $581.15, not accounting for jewelry.

Dare we say this is a modest statement for a star of Underwood's stature? Especially for such an event.

Her performance of "America the Beautiful" didn't go as planned, and it wasn't without controversy. When it was announced that she'd be singing for President Trump, Underwood was met with backlash — but she stood by her decision to perform.

"I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event," she said in a statement to the public. "I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future."

