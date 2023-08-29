Tim McGraw Shares How He Used to Fool Clueless Record Executives Back in the Day
Tim McGraw has had one solid career in country music. After McGraw divulged what he used to do to trick clueless record executives back in the day, it makes one take a look at his career under a different light, and respect him even more for getting to where he has gotten.
In a recent interview with Apple Music, McGraw told a funny story about how he used to pull a fast one on record company executives.
McGraw said, "You'll play a mix for somebody, like an executive, and they'll go, 'Y'know, this really sounds great, but I think if you tweaked it right here and you tweaked it right there, and you did a few little tweaks on the mix, it'd be really good.' And I'd go, 'Okay.' So I'd go away. Couple days later I'd come back with the same mix, and say, 'We tweaked it, took your suggestions.' And I'll play it, and they'd all go, 'Hot damn. That's exactly what it needed. Now it sounds great.'"
Zane Lowe, the host of this Apple Music Podcast, told McGraw not to feel bad, as our kids do that same thing to us all the time. McGraw laughed and said, "I know, I've been snowed so many times."
McGraw then spoke about the importance of always having someone on your team who can tell you when something sucks. For him, he says it's his wife, Faith Hill. McGraw admits that when it comes to his music, his wife is "pretty brutal, but she's honest." McGraw then goes on to say how she is "one of the greatest artists of all time."
McGraw just recently announced his 2024 'Standing Room Only' tour, with Carly Pearce.
