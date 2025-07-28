Legendary wrestler Hulk Hogan's recent death could mean the end of Hooters restaurants all across America.

Back in March of 2025, Hooters filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and started to close down their underperforming locations.

As the future of Hooters was uncertain, Hogan's beer company, Real American Beer, expressed interest in buying up all of the Hooters restaurants and bringing the brand back to life.

Real American Beer was already a staple at Hooters locations nationwide — they were the first big chain to sell it — so the purchase seemed feasible.

But right as this was about to take shape, Hogan (real name Terry Bollea) died, so Real American Beer is left without a co-founder.

Their intention to continue with the Hooters purchase is uncertain.

According to the Takeout, because of federal liquor laws that outlaw alcohol companies from owning restaurants, Real American Beer would have some hoops to jump through.

That's never stopped anyone. All they would need to do is create a sister company that is not tied to alcohol and purchase it under that umbrella.

Hooters has been around since 1983, when it was formed by five buddies who had zero experience in the restaurant business.

However, they knew what sells, and that's scantily-clad servers.

The restaurant has found many hurdles to jump through over the years, mainly discrimination lawsuits and sexual harassment claims, but has maintained its branding and purpose.

The future is uncertain for Hogan's Real American Beer — he owned half of the company — and for Hooters as they attempt to emerge from Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

When Will Hooters Emerge From Chapter 11 Bankruptcy?

According to Hooters, they will emerge from bankruptcy in August of 2025, and "restaurants remain open, welcoming customers to enjoy its guest-obsessed hospitality and world-famous wings."

How Did Hulk Hogan Die?

Police say that Hogan died from a heart attack on July 24. Police have also ruled out any foul play or suspicious activity.

