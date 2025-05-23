You Won’t Believe Who Has Offered to Buy Every Struggling Hooters Location

Back in March, Hooters filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, and now WWE superstar Hulk Hogan has tossed the struggling chain a lifeline.

Fox Business is reporting that Hulk Hogan and his Real American Beer company have offered up an all-cash bid to save Hooters.

Hooters locations nationwide are already serving Hogan's beer brand, so there is already an established relationship there.

Hogan's Real American Beer is looking to expand into already popular brands to grow its footprint.

The brand has already seen success, as it's now available at Walmart in eight states, according to Fox Business. It's also the official beer of the WWE, and it's the second-most-popular light beer in the U.S., only one year after the inception of the brand.

That's crazy, brother.

If Hogan's beer company does acquire the rights to the Hooters franchise, the plans to reinvent Hooters will include digital content, gaming formats, a new line of consumer products and more updates designed to appeal to younger generations.

This could be a major step for Hooters to bounce back from their bankruptcy filing a few months ago, and it could help change the public's perception.

Will they take the offer from Hogan to partner with him and his beer company to get Hooters out of its rut?

We will keep our ears open and let you know if we hear anything else from either Hooters or Hogan.

