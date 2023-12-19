Huntley Wins Season 24 of ‘The Voice’

A new winner has been crowned! During Tuesday (Dec. 19) night’s finale episode of The Voice, Huntley was named the winner of Season 24!

Throughout the season Huntley has done an incredible job showcasing his unique stylings while connecting with voters at home. Huntley, a somewhat country meets blues rocker, has made a name for himself with powerhouse vocals and his signature “Viking” adjacent look.

During the finale, each of the remaining five contestant were given the opportunity to sing live with their coach before results were announced. For their song, Huntley and his coach, Niall Horan, decided to offer up a tender version of Bob Dylan’s “Knocking on Heaven’s Door.”

The pair appeared seated center stage surrounded by the show’s band and background vocalists. While he often appeared on stage without it, Huntley did decide to bring out his guitar for this special finale number. Strumming out the melody, Huntley and Horan found a way to combine their drastically different sounds to create a memorable performance. Press play below to see how Horan's more delicate vocals work with Huntley's distinctive raspy tone that he has become known for.

Along with being named the most recent winner of the singing competition, Huntley will also take home $100,000 cash, an extravagant vacation for two to one of two Universal Theme Parks, and a recording deal with Universal Music Group.

The Voice will return early next year on Feb. 26 for Season 25 with Reba McEntire, John Legend, Dan+Shay and Chance the Rapper serving as coaches.