Imagine going into your favorite Igloo cooler on a hot day to grab a cold beverage.

You work your way through all of the ice with your bare hand and grab that crispy drink you were eyeing ... only to have the cooler top slam shut on your finger and cut it off.

That's the risk with the Igloo 90 Qt. Flip & Tow Rolling Coolers, which is why the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, or USCPSC, has issued a recall on over 40 different variations of this cooler.

There have been 12 reports of fingertip injuries, including fingertip amputations, bone fractures and lacerations with this model.

These coolers were sold at Amazon, Costco, Target, Academy, Dick’s and Igloo's official website between January 2019 and January 2025 for between $80 and $140.

This is a stunning recall in that they are asking you for action on a product that you may have purchased 6 years ago. Meaning, you could have been using an Igloo cooler for the past half-decade that at any time could chop off one of your fingers.

Unlike some other recalls where you just return it to the store of purchase, this one requires a small hoop to jump through: You have to call them to request a new handle be sent, then install it yourself.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled coolers and contact Igloo for a free replacement handle.

After all, nobody wants to be watching their kid hit a home run at the ballpark, go to grab a drink and then lose a finger in the process. That would be a day ruined.

Country Music's Best Drinking Songs Check out country music's best drinking songs! Please enjoy 100 country songs about whiskey, wine and beer responsibly. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes