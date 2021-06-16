This year’s iHeartRadio Music Festival has ditched the virtual format and is returning to a live show. Taking place over two days, Sept. 17-18, the 2021 festival will continue in its tradition of bringing together some of music’s biggest names.

Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, iHeart Fest will take place in Las Vegas and feature two stages: The main stage event will be held at the T-Mobile Arena, and the daytime stage will be at Area15.

Country music fans can look forward to performances from Florida Georgia Line and Sam Hunt on the main stage, while the daytime stage will feature artists from all genres, too, including country's Russell Dickerson and Gabby Barrett.

This festival performance comes in the midst of a cross-country tour for Florida Georgia Line, also falling a few months after the release of band member Brian Kelley's first-ever solo album. For Hunt, the weekend comes as he wraps up his summer-long tour. He began teasing new music in February, and in April released a duet with Sasha Sloan, “When Was It Over?"

Dickerson looks to be making his rounds on the festival circuit this summer, and if you ask him, it's a good thing. "I’m pumped!" he says in a tweet expressing his excitement about his iHeartRadio Music Festival slot.

Barrett — who recently had to pull out of a CMT Awards appearance for personal reasons — will perform at the iHeartRadio Music Festival right in the middle of a tour that begins on June 20 and stretches into mid November.

Fans that can’t make their way to Las Vegas for the event will be able to watch the show from home during a two-day televised special broadcast on October 2-3 via the CW App and CWTV.com.

