There's nothing shy about Ingrid Andress' "Lady Like." The piano-led single from her album of the same name is her artist statement.

It's also the song that endeared her to a group of like-minded fans prior to (or shortly after) signing her record deal. Sam Ellis and Derrick Southerland helped Andress with this very millennial concept. It's very much an "accept me for who I am" kind of purging of thoughts shaped by three country poets to create high art. Vocally, "Lady Like" is a stunning showcase even if you're of the mind to think she may be sharing a bit too much.

It's that honesty that makes the performance so compelling however. Andress' debut single "More Hearts Than Mine" was unique in that it reached different audiences in different ways. "Lady Like" has a much more singular message that will box some out of the conversation while making others fans for life.

Did You Know?: Andress was nominated for three Grammy Awards in 2020, including Best Country Album for Lady Like.

Ingrid Andress' "Lady Like" Lyrics:

I drink tequila straight / Haven't brushed my hair in days / And I'll kiss on the first date / If I'm really feeling it / I don't even own a dress / Bite my nails when I get stressed / Do whatever for attention / If I'm needing it.

Controversial, so outspoken / I've been told I'm not lady-like.

But I'm a lady like, whoa / I could bring you to your knees / And get you kicked out the Garden of Eden / Untameable, unframeable, Mona Lisa / Oh, kiss you like a whiskey fire / Turn around, leave your heart in a riot / Lipstick in a cigarette pack on the dash / I'm a lady like that.

Sometimes I forget not to talk about politics / When I'm in the middle of me getting hit on / Sometimes I'm not polite / Don't bite my tongue, I speak my mind / Let curse words fly when shit goes wrong /

Controversial, so outspoken / I've been told I'm not lady-like.

Controversial, so outspoken / I've been told I'm not lady-like.

