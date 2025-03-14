Health Risk: Major Coffee Creamer + Bottled Water Recall Issued

International Delight coffee creamer and bottled water sold at Trader Joe's have just been recalled.

According to All Recipes, more than 60,000 bottles of Gerolsteiner Sparkling Natural Mineral Water have been recalled for an especially eye-opening reason.

Certain lot codes of the glass bottles may have the potential to be cracked or damaged, leading to a laceration hazard.

You sit down and go to crack open your fancy glass bottle water from Trader Joe's, but when you slide your hand down the bottle, it gets sliced up from a sharp piece of glass and you start bleeding — not good.

The second recall that has just been issued is for the popular International Delight coffee creamer brand. You know, those nice flavored and creamy options you have when having a cup of coffee.

Get our free mobile app

All Recipes is reporting that select International Delight coffee creamers are being pulled after the company received complaints that the creamers were spoiled, leading to illnesses.

The recall was initiated on Feb. 21, 2025, and on March 12, 2025, the FDA classified it as "Class II," which means the product may cause temporary or reversible health complications. That is a nice way of saying that you are going to spend some time in the restroom.

Roughly 12,500 cases of two popular coffee creamers are under the recall umbrella: It's select bottles of International Delight Cinnabon Classic Cinnamon Roll coffee creamer and International Delight Hazelnut coffee creamer.

While these recalls are in no way related, they are just the latest of recalls that have been issued across the food industry as of late.

If you were to use all of the recalled products discussed above, you could have a lacerated hand, bleeding out on the bathroom floor while you are spending some time with the porcelain princess.

Snacks from the '90s That Have Disappeared Was there anything better than opening your lunch box and seeing Shark Bites packed in next to some Hi-C Ecto Cooler? A simple pleasure kids of today can't experience.

What other snacks came and went from our lives in the 1990s and beyond? Follow us as we look back at some '90s snacks that have since disappeared. Gallery Credit: Wood