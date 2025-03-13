FDA Recall on Popular Snack Item Sold at Walmart and Target

The FDA has issued a recall on popular oyster crackers that are sold at both Walmart and Target.

Shearer’s Foods, LLC has recalled its oyster crackers because there could be metal fragments in them — part of a stainless steel wire, to be exact.

You read that right: You could bite into a cracker and come back with a mouthful of metal, looking like you just got a brand new set of braces.

According to All Recipes, the oyster crackers were distributed to Target, Walmart and Giant Eagle stores in the following states:

Alabama, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin

To be certain that the oyster crackers you might have are not the ones being recalled, here is what you need to look for on the packaging:

Market Pantry Soup & Oyster Crackers: UPC 085239114933, Sell-By Date May 23, 2025; Code Date May 23, 2025 BC06

Great Value Soup & Oyster Crackers: UPC 078742085494; Sell-By Date May 23, 2025; Code Date May 23, 2025 ABO6, May 23, 2025 BBO6, May 23, 2025 CBO6

Giant Eagle Oyster Crackers: UPC: 030034915087; Best-By Date May 24, 2025; Code Date May 24, 2025 AB06

Vista Soup & Oyster Crackers: UPC 045100008006; Best-By Date May 24, 2025; Code Date May 24, 2025 AB06

20lb. Bulk Oyster Crackers: UPC 10045100400203; Best By May 24, 2025; Code Date May 24, 2025 AB06, May 24, 2025 BB06

As with any food recall, even if you have cracked open the packaging, bring it back to the store you purchased it from and you'll get a full refund.

Now, if you are one of the unlucky few that will bite into an oyster cracker and get a mouthful of steel wire, you should contact either a doctor or a lawyer, or both.

