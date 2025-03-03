Riley Green: I’m ‘Pretty Damn’ Single

Put those Riley Green dating rumors back on the shelf: The "Worst Way" hitmaker says he's single — "pretty damn" single, to be clear.

The just-launched In the Blind podcast (Eric Gunderson of Love and Theft, Cloyd Rivers) snagged Green for its premier episode.

It's a wide-ranging interview that's very business in the front, but the "Hard Ducking Questions" segment halfway put Green's feet to the fire to answer the question fans are asking: Is he dating anyone?

"Single," Green says simply when asked. "That was an easy one."

"How single?" Gunderson asks, putting Green's media training to the test.

"Pretty damn," Green responds. They all laugh and move on.

Though he's quite popular with the ladies, fans also seem really eager to tie him down with other country singers.

First, the public was hitching Green to newcomer Ella Langley after he contributed to her song "You Look Like You Love Me." It was a big hit and her first No. 1, and the song would win Musical Event of the Year at the 2024 CMA Awards. Their chemistry in live duets of it and the music video was undeniable, but both artists insisted they were just friends.

In fact, Green said Langley was way too smart to date him.

Then there were the Riley Green and Megan Moroney dating rumors. The evidence was pretty convincing that they'd been cozying up together as recently as this year.

Moroney was seen wearing what really looked like Green's cowboy hat, and sleuthing fans believe they were able to pin the pair to the same beach vacation spot at the same time.

But in an early January interview with SiriusXM, the "Tennessee Orange" singer declared she was "single AF." That doesn't rule out canoodling, but if Moroney and Green are still warming up to each other, neither is ready to call it exclusive.

Elsewhere in his In the Blind guest episode, Green talks about coming up the ranks in country music, his favorite songs to sing and write, and why playing live is kind of a breeze these days.