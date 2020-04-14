Jake Hoot's acoustic performance of "Tennessee Strong" is just as personal as you'd expect, considering where the song came from.

The most recent winner of The Voice dropped the song earlier this month, but is sharing this new acoustic performance with Taste of Country readers first. All proceeds from downloads and streams of the song will go to the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund.

"I am blown away at the response from this song," Hoot tells Taste of Country. "Not only those who listen, but those it has helped as well. Seeing people who have reached out to say how it's bringing some comfort and peace during these hard times, is an incredible feeling."

The hard times Hoot speaks of is the cleanup left by a tornado that hit Nashville and Middle Tennessee in early March. He was on a flight to Nicaragua days later, thinking of all the "Strong" hashtags used after tragedies when inspiration struck. Jimmy Fortune and Charles Pevahouse helped Hoot finish the lyrics, and he delivered a fully-produced music video on April 2.

This acoustic performance was filmed in a popular Nashville area known as the Gulch. Find the 31-year-old Hoot with just a guitar player, singing the song in an empty room as the coronavirus pandemic brings more uncertainty to Tennessee and the world. With the downtown Nashville skyline behind him, he sings of community and doing good when your neighbors are in need.

Hoot won Season 17 of The Voice in 2019. His new single is expected to be released later this spring.