Jamey Johnson Invited to Join the Grand Ole Opry by Bill Anderson

Jamey Johnson will be the next inductee into the Grand Ole Opry. An esteemed vocalist and songwriting mainstay, Johnson got his invite on Saturday night (March 19) during a writers round at the Opry that also featured the legendary likes of Buddy Cannon and Whisperin' Bill Anderson.

Anderson, who is the senior-most Grand Ole Opry member, did the honors of asking Johnson to become a member. He began his invitation with a joke, telling Johnson -- who debuted on the Opry stage 17 years ago -- that that night would mark his last appearance as a guest performer.

"Well, I've been kicked out of a whole lot of places," Johnson joked back, before Anderson gave the big reveal that the next time he played the stage, Johnson would be an official member.

He was so overcome by the emotion of the moment that he needed a little prompting from Anderson to actually say "yes" to the invitation. "I accepted it 20 years ago! I really don't know what to say except the obvious," Johnson finally replied. "I love country music. I would have never moved here if it wasn't for that; for the Opry keeping it alive and for the fans. I love you. Thank you."

A mainstay in the country genre since the mid-2000s, Johnson charted a Top 10 hit with his song, "In Color," which also won Song of the Year at the 2009 CMA Awards. Cannon, who was also on the bill the night that Johnson got his Opry invite, produced Johnson's 2006 debut album, The Dollar. Cannon, Johnson and Anderson co-wrote "Give it Away," which was a hit for George Strait in '06. The song was inspired by Johnson's divorce.

Johnson has remained an in-demand songwriter in Nashville circles; he has co-written songs for Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard, Trace Adkins, Joe Nichols and many more. An official Grand Ole Opry induction date will be announced soon.

