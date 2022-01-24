Jana Kramer took a big step in her faith recently: She got baptized. The actor/country star shared the emotional milestone in a handful of social media posts on Sunday (Jan. 23).

The first video is a montage of Kramer's experience as she walks into Crosspoint Church in Franklin, Tenn. She looks a tad nervous, but she makes a point to hug and kiss her daughter, Jolie, before entering the tub of water.

After releasing a few (more) tears, Kramer is dipped backward into the water and reemerges with a giant smile on her face.

A few hours after the first post, Kramer shared another post from the day, this one with a longer caption.

"This is my battle cry," she writes. "This is the day I stopped walking alone. The beauty is ... I was never alone. He was always walking with me ... I just didn’t think I deserved that."

"If I’m honest, I didn’t know how to trust it, or if I could trust it at all," Kramer continues." Looking up to a 'father figure' with my past was hard to believe or have comfort in. I didn’t think he would stay. That he wouldn’t hurt me. So I pushed God away for years."

But as she went through a very publicized divorce from ex-husband Mike Caussin, which was finalized in July 2021, Kramer says she realized "in the brokenness" that she was never truly alone, "that HE was there. That HE never left. God was just waiting for me to come to him."

"It feels really good to know no matter what happens next on this journey of life, HE is next to me walking with me," the singer and mother of two says of her baptism. "God is walking with you too through all the good and bad times, so let HIM in. I hope this encourages someone to take that next step because you aren’t alone ... 'In the name of Jesus there is healing.'"

Kramer also shared some scripture in her caption: "The faithful love of the Lord never ends! His mercies never cease. Great is his faithfulness; his mercies begin afresh each morning. Lamentations 3:22-23."

The "Why You Wanna" singer's new boyfriend, Ian Schinelli, there to watch Kramer be baptized, also. The two recently made their relationship public on Instagram. Kramer and ex-husband Caussin were married for six years and share two children, Jolie Rae, 5, and Jace Joseph, 3.