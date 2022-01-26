Jana Kramer’s New Relationship Was a Setup by Shawn Johnson’s Husband

New year, new love for Jana Kramer. The country singer has made her new relationship Instagram official, posting a series of photos on Jan. 11, gushing all about her new beau, Ian Schinelli, whom she met through mutual friends.

Kramer detailed the budding romance on her personal podcast, Whine Down with Jana Kramer, in an episode titled "The Shirtless Wonder." Apparently, she and Schinelli are both friends with former Olympian Shawn Johnson and her husband, Andrew East, but they had never crossed paths. That is, until East introduced the two at a party last October.

"I go to the party and I see this guy in an orange shirt and I was like, 'Oh man, he is cute — but obviously he's probably married ...' I don't really pay much attention to it," Kramer recalls. "But long story short, Andrew came over to me and was like, 'Hey, there's a guy here I want you to meet.'"

Kramer initially declined, until she realized the guy East wanted her to meet was the same one she had noticed earlier.

"I'm like, 'We're at a 2-year-old kid's party, like, what are you doing? Like, please don't try and set me up right now,'" she recounts. "And he's like, 'No, seriously, he's a really good dude … he's the guy in the orange shirt.' And I was like, 'Shut up, I've been staring at him this entire time.'"

"And then we ended up meeting and that's how we met," Kramer says. "The rest is history."

Kramer was married to NFL player Mike Caussin for six years before they split in April of 2021, citing his infidelity as the cause. They share two children, Jolie, 5, and Jace, 3.

According to Schinelli's Instagram bio, he is a "Girl Dad" himself, and is currently living in Nashville. He also shared a series of photos announcing his relationship with Kramer.