Jana Kramer isn't counting out the possibility that she and her ex-husband Mike Caussin might spend the holidays together with their kids at some point in the future -- but "not this year," the actor and singer explains in a new interview with Extra.

"I considered it, but when I talked to my friends and my therapist...I decided I needed to make new memories," Kramer explains. "And so I wanted it to be just me and the kids. But then who knows in the future? I'm not against it."

After all, their breakup is still relatively fresh: Kramer filed for divorce less than a year ago, and the split became official in July 2021. She and Caussin are parents to an almost six-year-old daughter, Jolie Rae, and a three-year-old son, Jace Joseph. This year, the kids are splitting their Christmas between their mom and dad, Kramer goes on to say.

"The kids will be with me until noon on Christmas Day, and then they'll go with their dad," she says. "Which is gonna be tough. I mean, I struggled with the first Thanksgiving, not having them. But at the same time, I think, this year, to be able to have them on Christmas morning, I'm so grateful for that and I'm gonna just soak up every second of it."

Earlier this holiday season, Kramer opened up on social media about how difficult it was to spend Thanksgiving without her kids, saying that her "heart hurts not being with them today," but adding how grateful she she is to be their mom.

Kramer married Caussin, who is a former NFL player, in 2015. The couple separated for the first time soon after their daughter was born in January of 2016, with Kramer citing that he'd been unfaithful to her with multiple women. He sought treatment for sex addiction, and the two reconciled, remaining together for several years before ultimately splitting up once again. When she filed for divorce in April, Kramer accused Caussin of adultery once again.

