Jana Kramer and her husband, Mike Caussin, have certainly had their share of ups and downs. In a new episode of their podcast, Kramer reveals that Caussin actually filed for divorce during their much-publicized separation in 2016.

The actress and country singer and her former NFL pro football player husband got married in 2015 and welcomed their first child, daughter Jolie Rae Caussin, in January of 2016. They separated later in 2016 after reports circulated of Caussin's infidelity, and he entered rehab to seek treatment for sex addiction in 2016, while Kramer signed on to compete on Dancing With the Stars.

During Sunday's (Sept. 6) episode of Whine Down With Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin, Kramer read from the couple's forthcoming book, The Good Fight, in which they share their story in hopes of helping other couples who are going through hard times. Part of the book details how Kramer found out through her manager that Caussin had filed for divorce while in rehab.

"Mike was in rehab and I was in an all-out war with my emotions," she read, according to People. "Most days, I would push Mike out of my brain and tried to live in the world as if he didn't exist. Other days I was too weak to push and I missed him, and I hoped he would be in the audience watching me perform, rooting for me."

Kramer reveals that she'd "lash out" at her husband any time he would call from rehab and "tell him I didn't want anything to do with him," even when she was secretly missing him. But she knew she wanted what was best for their daughter, and when she found out he had filed for divorce, she "called him screaming, 'How could you file for divorce? That's what I'm supposed to do! How dare you!'"

"He replied with, 'Jana, you won't let me see our daughter,'" Kramer read, adding, "It's true. He had called asking to see her, as it had already been two months since their last visit, I was so desperate to keep close to me the one thing that brought me calm, that even though I knew it was wrong and could hurt him, I said he couldn't see her until I finished filming, which could take a month."

That moment was a turning point for Kramer, who says, "a voice in my head finally spoke up in defense of this man and our marriage" during their discussion, and she told him that she wanted to try to save their marriage.

The couple ultimately reunited and renewed their vows in Hawaii in December of 2017. They welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Jace Joseph Caussin, in November of 2018, and Kramer and Caussin often share their ongoing relationship challenges as part of their podcast.

The couple's book, The Good Fight: Wanting to Leave, Choosing to Stay, and the Powerful Practice for Loving Faithfully, is set for release on Sept. 22.