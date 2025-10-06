Jason Aldean proves he is a father first by not only attending his child’s elementary school book fair, but also stepping behind the register to help out.

Aldean's wife, Brittany, shared a photo of the country star doing something as ordinary as it gets — unless you’re Jason Aldean. The sight of the chart-topping singer manning the cash register made the moment even more memorable.

Jason Aldean Book Fair @BrittanyAldean, Instagram loading...

Brittany joked in the caption, writing, “Not me signing us up to work the book fair,” alongside a photo of Aldean pointing a checkout scanner in the air at the camera.

The Aldeans live just outside of Nashville in Columbia, Tenn., where their two children — Memphis and Navy — do a mix of homeschooling and in-person classes, depending on their dad’s tour schedule.

The “Whiskey Drink” singer is known for rolling with the punches when it comes to his wife’s social media posts — and this moment was no exception.

Brittany often shares glimpses of Aldean doing things fans would never see otherwise, since the country star rarely posts on his own social media.

Aldean once told Taste of Country Nights host Evan Paul that he’ll sometimes come home to find a stack of boxes on the doorstep — and before he knows it, he’s being asked to remodel one of the kids’ bedrooms with whatever’s inside.

Sounds like Aldean not only has the dad thing down, but he also knows exactly how to keep his wife happy.

Does Jason Aldean Own a Home in the Bahamas?

Yes. Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, recently purchased and renovated a new beach getaway on the Abacos Islands in the Bahamas.

How Old is Brittany Aldean?

Brittany Aldean is 37 years old. She was born on June 19, 1988.

