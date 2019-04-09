Jason Aldean, Wife Brittany Hope to Bring Their Babies on the Road This Year

"[Navy]'s a little young right now, so we may wait until towards the end of the year to go on the road with him," Brittany tells People, "but that is our goal, to all be out there as a family so the kids can experience that life and see their dad perform."

Aldean and Brittany married in Mexico in 2015. After struggling for a year and a half to conceive Memphis, the couple turned to in vitro fertilization. They used IVF once again when they decided to have Navy soon after Memphis was born.

Memphis was born in December of 2017, while Navy arrived in February. Aldean also has two older daughters from a previous marriage, Keeley and Kendyl, who have of course seen their dad "at work" already.

Aldean's 2019 Ride All Night Tour is scheduled to start on May 3. The superstar, whose current album is 2018's Rearview Town, named the tour after one of the songs on the record.

"I don’t even really know what the hell it means; it’s just a cool name for the tour," Aldean says. "I'm always excited for the tour; change things up, get a new design for the stage and go out with new stuff. It’s like Christmas morning for us when we get to walk out and have new lighting."