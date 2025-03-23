It's been 10 years since Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany tied the knot, and she pulled out all the stops to make him feel special on their anniversary.

Brittany got her husband tickets to see one of his favorite bands -- Oasis -- in London for their reunion tour. But she didn't just hand him the tickets in a plain envelope: Nope, she got creative.

The singer's wife took fans along for the ride as she dressed up her present into a fun birthday surprise, designing custom novelty tickets before printing them out and laminating them. From there, she busted out her gift wrapping organization drawer, packing up the gift in a box decorated with a British flag.

She added gift wrapping decorated with clocks (maybe a nod to Big Ben?), a bow and a hand-made card in an envelope reading "My Love."

Aldean's reaction was worth all that work and creativity. "Oh s--t! Shut the f--k up," he said when he saw the tickets inside the box. "Let's go!"

"That is so awesome. So awesome!" he added.

The Aldeans' 10th anniversary was on March 21, marking a decade since the country star couple got married in Mexico. Brittany also posted a spread of photos to celebrate the big day, including lots of shots of their two children, Memphis and Navy, as babies and toddlers.

"10 years ago today we were saying 'I do' in Mexico," she reflected in that post. "Not a day goes by that I'm not thankful for you and our love. Happy anniversary [Jason Aldean.] You're the best decision I ever made."

Read More: Jason Aldean + Brittany Don't See Eye to Eye on One Purchase

The singer also marked his 10th anniversary with a collection of highlights from their years together.

"What a ride it's been and look at us now!" he wrote in the caption of his post. "10 years together 2 beautiful babies and a million memories. I love you so much and looking forward to the next 10."