Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany mostly see eye to eye on money: They both like to travel, especially to tropical destinations, and they share a passion for acquiring real estate.

But Brittany says she's got one extravagant hobby that sometimes yields some pushback from her superstar husband.

"There's an occasional 'Do you really need that car?'" the singer's wife admits during a recent round of fan Q&A on her Instagram Stories.

Brittany says she's not buying cars just for the sake of buying them — collecting cool vehicles is her personal hobby.

When she and Aldean are out for a drive together, she's almost always in the driver's seat (she gets carsick when she's not behind the wheel!) so the family gets a lot of use out of her car collection, too.

Brittany Aldean Cars Brittany Aldean, Instagram Stories loading...

It's not totally clear how many or what kind of cars Brittany owns, but based on her wish list for the future, it seems like she's got a flair for old-school luxury. In another slide, she says her dream car would be a "vintage Bronco or Defender."

"Jason says I won't be happy with one but I'm still thinking about it," she adds.

Brittany Aldean Cars Brittany Aldean, Instagram loading...

The singer's wife also points out that she's "smart about where my money goes," and that she's worked hard to be financially independent in order to afford an expensive hobby like car collecting.

"I haven't stopped working since I was 15, so I don't have to ask for anything from anyone," she says.

On top of that, she says that as she ages, her taste in other luxury items is dwindling — and she's finding appreciation for the simple stuff.

"Honestly, the older I get the more I want to travel, be with my little fam, own land, animals and live a simple country life," Brittany goes on to say.

It's no wonder that Aldean is sometimes skeptical about his wife's car habit — he doesn't seem to share her passion for this particular form of extravagance.

Last year, he told Taste of Country that he does own a Ferrari as his "little fun car," but he mostly alternates between that and one other "daily driver," his truck.

