Jason Aldean is spilling all of his wife's secrets.

During a visit to Taste of Country Nights recently, the country star opened up about wife Brittany Aldean's closet full of products.

Brittany's day job is Instagram influencer, so she gets a lot of products sent to their house for endorsement deals — so many that she has a dedicated product closet that has overflowed to her office.

She even has resorted to giving products away!

"A lot of times, when it's somebody's birthday or whatever, she's got all this cool stuff in there and she just grabs a bunch of stuff, puts it in a basket and gives it to people for gifts or whatever it is," Aldean dishes.

Get our free mobile app

If you are a friend or family member of the Aldeans and you have a major life-event coming up, you should scroll through Brittany's Instagram Story highlights, labeled "Links," so you can see some of your potential future gifts from the Aldean family.

The Aldeans @BrittanyAldean, Instagram loading...

Aldeans @BrittanyAldean, Instagram loading...

Jason Aldean has been seen in a lot of his wife's Instagram videos in the past six months, as he had been off of the road and at home with his family, which includes two now-adult daughters from his first marriage, and a son and a daughter with Brittany.

His time off has come to an end, however: He's got shows booked all summer and fall, all the way through Oct. 4 in West Palm Beach, Fla.

40 Photos of Jason Aldean Young Jason Aldean exploded onto the country music scene in 2005 with his first hit "Hicktown," which shot to No. 10 on the country charts. Since then, the megastar has released 11 studio albums and has had 27 songs reach No. 1. Let's take a look back at a young Jason Aldean, when he was just getting started. Gallery Credit: Evan Paul