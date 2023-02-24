Jason + Brittany Aldean&#8217;s New Home Features These Funky Chairs

Taylor Hill, FilmMagic/Getty Images

Jason Aldean's wife Brittany Aldean says their new house is their "funkiest" ever. Pictures prove it.

After sharing a video of their new NSFW doormat (see below), Brittany took to Instagram Stories to show off a few of her favorite parts of their new Nashville home and promised something more official later.

Highlights include a painting of the couple's two children, exquisite lighting and their Elvis Presley-inspired living room ...

And two chairs that look like they may stand up and walk away!

Instagram/BrittanyAldean
"Pictures don't do it justice," Brittany says in a video of her two leopard print chairs. "These chairs, they just deserve such a moment. Funky, I know. But guys, this is our Elvis room."

Every room in the new house has a theme, and there's a mural of Presley over their bar. Additionally, she says there is a Dolly Parton room and an Otis Redding room. Her brief tour doesn't make it clear which rooms are which, but you can definitely tell which room is the Memphis and Navy room.

Instagram/BrittanyAldean
The bathroom is also eye-catching, although we only get a glimpse of her sink. Copper pipes are visible beneath a dark marble countertop and wall-mounted faucet. We'll include a prayer for no leaks, thus they'd have to open the wall to fix it all.

Check out a few more photos below, all shared on Instagram Stories on Feb. 23.

The Aldeans purchased property and buillt this new Nashville home about a year ago, she revealed earlier this month. They have not indicated that they'll be selling the expansive Tennessee home they custom-built three years ago.

