Jason Aldean grew close to Kane Brown when they toured together, and he knew he and his wife, Brittany, should be the ones to host a baby shower for Brown's first child on the way.

Brown and his wife, Katelyn Jae, are expecting a baby girl this fall, and at her baby shower revealed her name, Kingsley. It's not a coincidence name also follows the couple's initials — both are "KB" — so she will be "KB3."

Jason and Brittany Aldean were thrilled to throw Kane and Katelyn an epic baby shower to shower them with love before their daughter arrives. They even incorporated Kingsley and KB3 into some of the decorations.

"It was just a night to go out and celebrate with them and as a new parent waiting on a baby, you're nervous so it kinda gave Katelyn and Kane just a chance to let their hair down a little bit and just enjoy the night and talk to some other people who are new [parents] and just kind of give them a little bit of encouragement that everything was gonna be cool," Aldean tells E! News. "And everybody had a great time."

You could say the Aldeans have become baby shower-planning pros at this point, as they've hosted several, the star reveals. "My wife and I have planned two now within the span of under two years so we got a little bit of experience there," he says.

As a father to four children — two with wife Brittany — Aldean knows a thing or two about parenting, too. He was happy to offer some advice to Brown before he becomes a dad for the first time, because it'll be the "coolest thing ever," Aldean says.

"It's a little scary when you first bring them home, knowing that you're responsible for the life of this person," the "Night Train" hitmaker admits, adding that he loves to watch his kids grow and develop personalities. Aldean welcomed his youngest, a baby girl named Navy, in February 2019.

"I don't know, I have to say there's nothing like it and it's exciting," he says.

See more pictures from the Browns' baby shower: