The Thing That Annoys Jason Aldean About Owning So Many Cars and Trucks …

If you follow Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, on social media, you know that they lead a very luxurious lifestyle.

With all of the success Aldean has had in his career, they surely deserve it — including multiple vehicles they've accumulated!

The Aldeans own a couple homes in Nashville, a beach home in Florida, a vacation home in Turks and Caicos and a house in Georgia. And those are just the ones that we know of.

The singer and his wife aren't into flipping or collecting houses necessarily — he told Taste of Country Nights that they buy one, use it, then sell it if they get tired of it.

I recently had the chance to sit down with Aldean for our podcast, Taste of Country Nights, On Demand, and I asked him about all of his cars and trucks — is there a giant keyring that holds the keys to each?

"I really only have like two cars that I drive all the time," he insists. I called him on the "drive all the time" part.

"Well, when you got multiple houses, you have to keep cars at those houses," he explains. "Like, I can't go to my house in Florida and not have a car to drive, so I have to have a car down there, but I rarely drive it, so I don't really count that."

When asked how he keeps track of each and every key, the megastar had a response that's surely a 'problem' most of us would love to have.

"It's actually kind of annoying when you go into our mud room, where all the keys are," he says. "It's like you're digging through to find yours. It's kind of annoying, actually."

Look for Aldean to hit the road with Kid Rock for their Rock the Country Tour this year.

