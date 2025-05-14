Jason Aldean and Dierks Bentley toured together way back in 2005, and both country superstars agree that it might be time to get the band back together, so to speak, for another round.

But there's one slight hiccup: Who would open for who at this iconic show?

Bentley was a guest on Taste of Country Nights recently, and I asked him if he would consider playing some shows with Aldean now that they are both headliners, because we are approaching 20 years since they did.

The star was quick to say that not only would he love to do that, he would volunteer to open for Aldean, if that's what it would take to make it happen.

A week later, Aldean popped by the Taste of Country Nights studio, and we told him what Bentley said.

"I'm down! Man, I'm always down to play shows and hang out with friends," Aldean says in response. "Dierks, set it up."

As for who "should" open the show — essentially a debate of who's the bigger star — Aldean is indifferent.

"I don't care. I'll play wherever," he says. "Let's get a show and figure it out."

So, it sounds like neither of them want to claim being the "bigger" star — we picture them backstage bickering over who wants to do the other a solid.

Aldean even doubled down on how much he loves his buddy, saying: "Hey, I love Dierks. One of the first tours I ever did, Dierks was the headliner, and Miranda [Lambert] and I were each opening and we would kind of flip-flop opening each night."

"It was fun, we were all kind of new to the game, even Dierks — even though he was headlining, he was new to that whole thing," the "Whiskey Drink" singer recalls.

"It was just fun, a bunch of youngins trying to figure out the business."

I even offered up a location for the concert: Aldean's 150-acre estate in Tennessee, which Aldean laughed off and quipped: "Let's do it at your property."

Although that would be sweet, the logistics would be a lot harder, maneuvering around a .2 acre backyard compared to a 150-acre one.

Nice try, Jason.

Once the two headliners figure out who will open for who, since they both offered to, we can present idea to Lambert and hopefully get her on board. Perhaps she wants to headline?

