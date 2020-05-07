Wildfires along the Florida panhandle have displaced Jason Aldean and his family and threatened several other country stars' homes.

Chris Janson and Lady Antebellum's Charles Kelley and their respective families are also hunkered down in the area, as the coronavirus pandemic has everyone quarantined. Pictures shared by the artists and their wives show a terrifying scene.

"Praying so hard for the first responders and everyone who has lost property or a business in these fires," Cassie Kelley writes on Instagram after letting her followers know that their family is not in the evacuation area. The "Done" singer echoed her remarks.

The Aldeans are in the area that needed to be evacuated, however. Per the Associated Press, 500 people have been displaced after the fire started and spread across more than 2,000 acres. Crews were battling through the night to contain it. Thus far, 65 percent of the flames have been contained.

A separate fire started in Santa Rosa on Monday after a prescribed burn got out of control. The evacuation order stands until noon on Thursday (May 7), when the situation will be reevaluated. The state of Florida has had lower-than-usual rain totals in 2020.

Several country artists like the Kelleys have vacation homes along the 30A area of the panhandle, near Panama City Beach. Brittany Aldean shared three photos on her Instagram Stories late Wednesday night, several hours after they evacuated. She assures her followers that she and Jason — plus their children and pets — are okay.

