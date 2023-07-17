Jason Aldean hopped online to reassure fans concerned after a heat-related illness brought his Hartford, Conn., tour stop to an abrupt ending on Saturday night (July 15).

The singer said he's doing much better now, and thanked his fans for their concern.

"Just wanted to let you know thanks to everybody that's called in, checked in. I'm doing fine," he notes in a video message. "Just one of those things."

He goes on to explain that a combination of factors led to him becoming too ill to perform. "It was hot, I was playing golf all day yesterday, and then got to the show, and it was a combination of dehydration and just heat exhaustion," he says, also remarking that he didn't think he had heat stroke — a more severe form of heat-related illness — as was previously reported by the venue.

"I don't think it was quite that serious, but it was pretty intense last night at the show. Anybody that was at the show knows how hot it was," he says. "I knew it was coming. I was trying to get through as much of the show as I could, and eventually it wasn't gonna happen, and I was trying to just get off stage and figure out what was going on."

In video posted of the moment that Aldean's talking about, you can see the singer trying to rally as he takes a step back and wipe the sweat from his brow — but ultimately, he turns and runs off stage in the middle of a song.

The singer's Hartford show was part of the first weekend of shows on his 2023 Highway Desperado Tour. Aldean told fans that he's not expecting any more tour stops to be impacted: In his Sunday (July 16) video message, he confirmed that he was still planning to play that night's show in Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

"To everybody that came out to the show last night, thank you guys so much for being there. Obviously, it's not the way I wanted the show to end. Not what I was hoping for on the first weekend of tour by any means. But I had a couple of IVs. I had one last night when I came offstage, had one today. Got a show in Saratoga tonight. We're gonna play that show, and they're gonna make the one up to you guys in Hartford as well," he says.

"So again, I apologize for cutting the show short," Aldean concludes, "but we'll come back and make it up to you, and I'm feeling a lot, lot better."

