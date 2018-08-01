Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, are building their dream home, and they have put their current home on the market for the low, low price of just $7.8 million.

Aldean has listed the 120-acre estate in the affluent rural community of Columbia, Tenn., outside of Nashville, for $7,875,000. The imposing 8,900-square-foot mansion resembles a castle, featuring a mix of stone and exposed beams, with an actual semi-circular turret in the front of the house. The house boasts 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms, and it comes with its own bowling alley, wet bar, wine cellar and more. The luxurious grounds feature a creek and a large barn with horse stalls, as well as a built-in outdoor grilling area.

Aldean put down $5.35 million for the estate in 2016, but since then, he and Brittany have not only welcomed their son, Memphis, they have also announced that they are expecting their second child together. The couple revealed in July that they are building their dream home, with Brittany posting a picture of a lushly wooded piece of property where they will build their new family residence.

"Looking at the land it’s hard not to envision a place where our babies will run, laugh and play with each other for so many years to come... I can hardly wait to hear those little feet running down the halls," she wrote.

Aldean's house is listed with Andrew Day at Benchmark Realty. The country star also previously owned a 4,000-square-foot rural estate on 1,400 acres southwest of Nashville, which he listed for $4.6 million in 2017.

