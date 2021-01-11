Jason Aldean has undoubtedly enjoyed the snow that fell around Nashville recently. Last week, the country singer shared some adorable photos of himself and his two young kids with his wife, Brittany — their 3-year-old son, Memphis, and 23-month-old daughter, Navy Rome — across social media.

That means the Aldeans have returned to Music City following a New Year's Eve beach vacation that found Jason and Brittany soaking up some seaside sun. At that time, the "Got What I Got" performer relayed that he was "spending New Years on the beach this year with my boo thang." As if that weren't enough, the couple also had the vacation company of Luke Bryan and his family.

Going from the sunny beach to the driven snow is quite an exercise in experiencing the opposites of weather. But Aldean and his family seemed to take it in stride. That's clear in the Jan. 8 photos of him and his toddlers relishing in the snowfall as all three wear warm Carhartt beanies.

Over one of the days that Nashville's News 2 reported snow in Tennessee, Jason took a cute Instagram selfie with his snow babies (Brittany's perfectly manicured hand holds Memphis in one shot). An accompanying photo has the two Aldean kids seemingly engaging in a snowball fight.

Elsewhere on social media, an additional set of photos further exhibits the Aldeans' fun "Nashville Snow Day," as the singer calls it. In those snaps, Memphis and Navy Rome get individual portraits in the snow.

Talk about a snow day to remember. The pictures show a fun-filled family day for Jason, Brittany and the kids. Not a terrible way to kick off the new year for the ACM Awards' Artist of the Decade honoree.

But wait — the Nashville snow's not over yet! Perhaps the Jason Aldean family will get even more chances to frolic in the freshly fallen ice. As reported by the Tennessean, Nashville's due to see additional "patches" of snow on Monday (Jan. 11), with other Southern states following suit.