Jason Aldean Is in the Studio Working on 10th Studio Album

Jason Aldean is gearing up for his next chapter, musically. The "We Back" singer shared a snapshot of himself in the studio on Tuesday (Oct. 13), wearing headphones and smiling in front of a microphone and music stand.

In the caption, Aldean lets fans know that they can expect to hear new music soon.

"Back in the studio today working on album 10!" he says.

Aldean didn't offer up any further details, and if he's had new music plans in the works, he's kept them well under wraps — fans haven't heard any other hints about unreleased music from the superstar lately.

However, he has shared a number of sweet family moments during recent months, as he's off the road due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Most recently, Aldean and his wife, Brittany, hosted an idyllic fairytale wedding for Brittany's younger brother, Hunter, at their Tennessee home. Brittany shared a series of snapshots of the special night with fans, including an adorable photo of the couple's 2-year-old son, Memphis, dressed up in his first-ever formal wear.

Aldean's children have been the subject of plenty of adorable social media posts lately. Brittany also showed off their 18-month-old daughter Navy's stunning nursery, complete with a huge, pastel-colored castle. The singer's wife and two young children play starring roles in the music video "Got What I Got," the second single off of his most recent studio album, 9.

That project came out in late 2019; when Aldean's next batch of material does arrive, it will be his tenth studio album to date.