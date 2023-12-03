Jason Aldean’s Son Turns 6 Years Old: ‘Coolest Lil Guy I Know’

Jason Aldean's son Memphis is the birthday boy of the house this week. He turned six years old on Friday (Dec. 1), and both his parents posted birthday tributes on social media over the weekend.

The country star shared a carousel of recent photos of Memphis, spotlighting both the young boy solo and hanging out with his little sister, Navy. The photos show him exploring the great outdoors, posing with Navy at a playground, smiling from his backseat booster seat in the car and just hanging out at home. In the caption, Aldean waxed sentimental about how grateful he is to be the young boy's dad.

"Can't believe you are 6 years old today buddy. Happy birthday to the coolest lil guy I know," he wrote. "We all love u so much and are so thankful for you. Hope you have the best day ever!!!"

Over on her Instagram page, Aldean's wife (and Memphis' mom) Brittany shared a video montage of special moments through her son's life, and a caption even more sentimental than her country star husband's.

"Well my baby boy is 6 today, and I can't believe it," she wrote.

"I wish I could turn back time and do it all over again. On the other hand, how blessed am I that he's my baby forever?" Brittany continued. "I love you, little angel, you've truly changed me and I'll be forever grateful for you!!!!!"

Aldean and Brittany were married in March 2015, and born on Dec. 1, 2017, Memphis is their oldest child together. In February 2019, he was joined by younger sister Navy. The country singer and his wife frequently share moments from their family life with their fans.

Aldean also has two older daughters, Keeley and Kendyl, from a previous marriage.