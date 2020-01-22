Jason Aldean’s Son Memphis Is Basically His Twin in Adorable New Picture

In case you needed any more proof that Jason Aldean's son Memphis is his mini-me, then Aldean's wife Brittany has the perfect photo to back up the claim.

Brittany turned to Instagram to share an adorable photo of the couple's two-year-old son standing in the middle of a circle of people, including his country singing dad, wearing a little jacket and backward baseball cap, fist-bumping one of the band members. As Memphis looks up at him, he bears a striking resemblance to his father.

"My Little Superstar," Brittany captions the photo, while Aldean adds "My lil rockstar!"

Many of Aldean's friends and peers chimed in, including Dee Jay Silver and Kane Brown's wife, Katelyn, who gushed, "OMG I LOVE THIS," in addition to more comments from fans raving over the photo.

Aldean and Brittany welcomed Memphis in December of 2017. He was the couple's first child together. They welcomed daughter Navy Rome in February 2019. The country star also has two other daughters from a previous marriage; Keeley, 16, and 12-year-old Kendyl.

The "You Make it Easy" hit maker is set to jet down to Cancun, Mexico, as part of the lineup for Luke Bryan's 6th annual Crash My Playa event taking place Jan. 22-25. Aldean will headline for the first time on Friday (Jan. 24). The show comes days before Aldean's launches his own 2020 We Back Tour on Jan. 30 in Columbia, S.C., which will cross the U.S. through the end of September. Morgan Wallen and Riley Green will serve as opening acts during the winter dates before Brett Young and Mitchell Tenpenny take over in the summer. Silver will join Aldean on the road for the duration of the tour.